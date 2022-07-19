A purple sundress that looks quite cute at first glance left a British woman red-faced at her son’s birthday party. 37-year-old Raquel Dicuru from Kent was celebrating her son’s seventh birthday. However, it was her dress that stole the limelight. Taking to TikTok, she writes, “When you didn’t realize your boobies were stealing the spotlight at your son’s birthday party until you saw pics and vid later that evening!” The dress did very little to hide the massive cleavage show as she lit birthday candles. While many netizens directed hate at her, even calling her an ‘attention seeker,’ Raquel also recieved support from many, who found nothing wrong with her dress or her decision to wear this outfit to a kid’s birthday party.

