Baseball games often have something exciting shooting up except the face-offs and the real game. This time as well the crowd had some entertaining moments at the Yankees stadium when the New York Yankees vs Houston Astros battle was going on in the stadium. A little girl grabbed all the attention with her bottle-flip game and her cuteness led to the people in stands cheering for her instead. She literally became the cynosure of the baseball match and her adorable video went viral on social media. Monday Motivation Funny Memes, Images, Hilarious Jokes and Puns by Netizens Will Turn Your Day Around; View Tweets

Check Out the Little Girl Grabbing All the Attention With Her Bottle-Flip Game:

This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip pic.twitter.com/CxSyGP7OKx — Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)