If you struggle with a case of the Monday blues every single week then maybe you are not an active Twitter user. In fact, with the right mindset, reading Monday motivation content on the net may help you to start your week in a positive spirit. Not only these extremely amusing memes and jokes will give you a rare Monday smile, but they also let you know that you're not alone in letting the beginning of the week get you down! Monday Motivation: These Funny and Inspiring Tweets and WhatsApp Messages Will Help You Beat Monday Blues!

Read And Smile!

Need Of The Day

Going to office on #Monday be like 😉 pic.twitter.com/6EaWs1wXCp — Pratik Thakker (@MrPratikThakker) June 26, 2022

Encouraging Words To Kick Start A New Week

Preach..

Monday motivation…🤗🌻💛 Hope everyone has a wonderful start to the new week. Mondays are hard, just remember to be kind today.💙#Monday#Kindness#Motivation#FriendsOfTwitterpic.twitter.com/zBvQfRgQyl — troisD💐 (@dianne0805) June 27, 2022

Mondays Can By 'Happy' Too

Self Love Above Everything

Very Usual Scene

Sunday Nights Are More Scarier

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)