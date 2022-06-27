If you struggle with a case of the Monday blues every single week then maybe you are not an active Twitter user. In fact, with the right mindset, reading Monday motivation content on the net may help you to start your week in a positive spirit. Not only these extremely amusing memes and jokes will give you a rare Monday smile, but they also let you know that you're not alone in letting the beginning of the week get you down! Monday Motivation: These Funny and Inspiring Tweets and WhatsApp Messages Will Help You Beat Monday Blues!
Read And Smile!
Lead by example! Happy #Monday everyone! #Care#Listen#BeKind#Wellbeing#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/pigvXDAK1s
— Lee Wilkinson (@lee_wilkinson2) June 27, 2022
Need Of The Day
Going to office on #Monday be like 😉 pic.twitter.com/6EaWs1wXCp
— Pratik Thakker (@MrPratikThakker) June 26, 2022
Encouraging Words To Kick Start A New Week
Leave The Comfort Zone you have Created For Yourself ,
To Grow Possibilities of success in your Life..!! 💯👍🏻#Monday#Greatness#MondayMotivation#Retweet#EngineeringLife#Comfort#zone#Grow#Success#successquote#DailyTweet#TwitterQuotepic.twitter.com/JfjWVlr5XE
— Ram sir (Ex IES) (@IESramteerath) June 27, 2022
Preach..
Monday motivation…🤗🌻💛
Hope everyone has a wonderful start to the new week. Mondays are hard, just remember to be kind today.💙#Monday#Kindness#Motivation#FriendsOfTwitterpic.twitter.com/zBvQfRgQyl
— troisD💐 (@dianne0805) June 27, 2022
Mondays Can By 'Happy' Too
Happy Monday Everyone and thank you for following us 👍❤️😀#BeHappy#Mondaypic.twitter.com/4QbZzpxebD
— TeaTubs (@tea_tubs) June 27, 2022
Self Love Above Everything
Today:…..If nobody acknowledges you, Acknowledge yourself!
Have a great #Monday.#MondayMoodpic.twitter.com/DA7SFykYpe
— Chilumba K. Bwalya (@ChilumbaKBwalya) June 27, 2022
Very Usual Scene
#Monday is almost here: pic.twitter.com/63gd3QdsEr
— Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) June 26, 2022
Sunday Nights Are More Scarier
Mood #Monday pic.twitter.com/Hrqed40Luh
— 9GAG ❤️ Memeland (@9GAG) June 27, 2022
