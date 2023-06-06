A man in Florida was caught on a surveillance camera while robbing a phone repair shop. He had covered his face with a cardboard box to hide his robbery. However, he removed the cardboard box for a moment to look at the robbed items, which helped identify him. The man had reportedly stolen 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash, as per the shop owner. The police have arrested the thief. Florida Woman Charged With Child Neglect After Her Car Catches Fire as She Was Allegedly Shoplifting.

Here's the Viral Video:

This Florida man was arrested after video shows him robbing a phone repair store with a box on his head to hide his identity 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7rYPNMTHK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 5, 2023

