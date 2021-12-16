Good news for the BTS Army as Jin’s song “Super Tuna” debuted in the week's Hot Trending Songs chart which made him the most successful male artist from his field, as quotes by Forbes magazine. His another solo "Yours" also made him the first Korean Male artist in history to have two songs on the Billboard Hot Trending. Scroll down to know more! BTS and Guinness World Records: V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram Followers, K-Pop Band's Place in GWR 2022 Hall of Fame & More!

Check Out Forbes' Tweet for BTS Member Jin's Feat:

BTS’s Jin Proves His Immense Popularity Online With His Latest Billboard Chart Hit https://t.co/8v0MPrklZF pic.twitter.com/ptLplV29ff — Forbes (@Forbes) December 14, 2021

