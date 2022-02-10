BTS Suga is one of the most fashion-forward members of the group. Whether it's for a photo shoot, a performance, a music video, or an interview Yoongi knows how to be in style every time. ARMY's Lil Meow Meow's fashion is all about prints over prints, little accessories, and eye-catching statement pieces. As we are on the fourth day of love week 2022, it's time that we should declare Min Yoongi as the Valentine of the day. To make your day more unique we have compiled phenomenal pictures, super adorable video clips, and HD wallpapers of Min slug. BTS' RM Aka Kim Namjoon is Valentine Of The Day: Check Out Joonie's Phenomenal Pictures, HD Wallpapers And Super Cute Videos!

We Are Missing Blonde Yoongi, Right?

I really don't have a single bias from BTS. I love all 7 equally 💜. Let's say I stan 7 of them in a rotating order 😃. So this week it is totally Min Yoongi 😎#suga#btspic.twitter.com/XCwNrZqpkq — Jules⁷ (@Seoul_OT7) February 9, 2022

It’s All in the Details

Hotness ALERT!

SUGA With His Element

Those Expressions

There’s a very fine line between cute and hot and Min Yoongi stands right on it pic.twitter.com/gahz6rOJBq — soulful bts | hope month (@wieldedmjolnir) February 5, 2022

Valentine Week 2022: Know The Significance of Rose Day, Propose Day; & Anti-Valentine Week Calendar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)