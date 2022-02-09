No doubt, Kim Namjoon is a gifted rapper, a poet, intellectual human, amazing leader, and the list continues. And when it comes to his fashion style, we know that Joonie doesn’t like fancy things, rather he prefers a simple, sober, and comfortable look. The king of the styling accents, RM is the Valentine of the Day! We are already in the middle of the love week and to make your V-Week more romantic, we have brought to you Namjoon's stunning images, adorable selfies, and super sweet video clips. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is Valentine of The Day: Check Taehyungie's Swoon-Worthy Photos, HD Wallpapers and Videos!

Presenting Valentine Of The Day!

Aww, Isn't That Too Cute?

Cleaning is also a big part after cooking and namjoon knows it very well pic.twitter.com/AzTTP3x1SW — tanny⁷🪄|| hobiuary 💥 (@bts_hobiness) February 5, 2022

Irresistible Personality

which bts member would you piss off on purpose and why is it namjoon pic.twitter.com/8YlGYcme1X — ROCKSTAR RM. (@rckstarnamjoon) February 8, 2022

All Black Fantasy

CONGRATULATIONS RM as his all songs from "MONO" have reached #1 on itunes in Philippines as it achieves its 29th all-kill on itunes worldwide💜😍#RMono29thAK#방탄소년단RM@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/QMEJs5syne — Ikra 💜 (@ikra_bts7) February 5, 2022

Really, Very Aesthetic!

◕ Where aesthetic ends ♡ Namjoon starts from there 🍁🍂📖 pic.twitter.com/J1tQ03pagU — ◕ Jini_JiN.✧* (@jinia777bts) February 5, 2022

