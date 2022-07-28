BTS' official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV posted a video of J-Hope's pre-listening party for his solo album Jack in the Box. The video has many entertaining behind-the-scenes moments that the ARMY loves, but V, aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's dancing skills, has caught the major eyeballs online. Jungkook and V were seen flaunting their hip-hop moves in a rhythmic motion. The duo looked cheerful and upbeat while syncing their steps with their stirs. BTS Meets Joe Biden: K-Pop Boy Group Gives Famous Finger Heart With US President At The White House Oval Office (View Pics & Videos).

V And Golden Maknae are Having A Gala Time Together!

Ahhh taekook dancing together 😭😭pic.twitter.com/qLPJBsIOPV — ᵇᵗˢPOOJA⁷ (@0613_Bangtannie) July 27, 2022

The Syncing Tho!

the way taekook were so in sync pic.twitter.com/Lw4czhEheH — v. (@tetevmn) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)