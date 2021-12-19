It's been a while since BTS performed at 'Crosswalk Concert' on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but Kim Taehyung aka V's charming show continues to be a hot topic of discussion. Photos, wallpapers, GIFs and videos of BTS' visual king have taken over social media. Especially, his dialogue in the opening act.

"James, that is not a venue, that is a crosswalk" - this will undoubtedly go down as one of the iconic quotes by Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V. The 25-year-old had to tell this to The Late Late Show host James Corden who clearly was a goofball, excited about BTS performing their biggest hits for 'Crosswalk Concert.' The segment, shy of the 10-minute mark, saw the septet, initially hesitant about putting on a traffic-stopping performance (all pun intended). Once again, one member who became the cynosure of ARMYs' attention was V, who clearly was in his element. Be it speaking in English in his deep baritone voice, judging James Corden left, right and centre or falling on the crosswalk, the "Winter Bear" crooner stole the limelight from start to finish. ‘Congratulations Kim Taehyung’ Says BTS ARMY After V Bags Guinness World Records (Check Best Tweets).

1. V Reminding Corden, 'It's Not a Venue But a Crosswalk' in His Deep, Velvety Voice!

Oh my god, kim taehyung engilsh is so good! His voice and he loosk so hot 🥵🔥pic.twitter.com/vbwQ1lpjQm — ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) December 17, 2021

2. Kim Taehyung Judging James Corden Like a Boss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BₑTS~Fanstagram (@btslegends_)

3. And Again!!

Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: YouTube)

4. Poor Tae Slips And Gets Back On His Feet Quickly to Help Namjoon With Props!

noo taehyung fell because he wanted to help 😭 pic.twitter.com/cJbf1dqb8A — 🐯🎄🌟 (@tetesgallery) December 17, 2021

5. Feeling The Moment

Kim Taehyung’s comedy was at a 12 on this crosswalk pic.twitter.com/ew3uCcQq42 — scarlett💜🖤 (@talking2thejoon) December 17, 2021

6. Drool-worthy Moments Captured

Kim taehyung during that crosswalk was a fever dream ✨ https://t.co/uPqBSCC4vu — 💜daze 🙆🏻‍♀️⁷ (@_dazeed_) December 17, 2021

7. So Sexy!

That’s so sexy of you Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/QZeaiHjFEI — KTH Nepal🇳🇵🎄 (@KTH_Nepal) December 17, 2021

8. If I Was You I Wanna Be Me Too

OHMYGOD KIM TAEHYUNG, THE HOTTEST AND SEXIEST MAN EVER 😩 the slowmo makes it a lot better 😳 pic.twitter.com/6FvqVj50cr — Elysha 💜 | CHRISTMAS TREE 12/24 6PM 🎄 (@myonlyTAEger) December 17, 2021

Enjoy Full Video - BTS Performs a Concert in the Crosswalk

