Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik honoured Lord Buddha with wonderful works of sand art on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima today. You will undoubtedly experience the calm and tranquilly that the latter has depicted in his sand art. Pattnaik shared a beautiful pic of his art via Twitter with caption, “Greetings at the auspicious occasion of #buddhapurnima2023”, along with a folded hands emoji. Buddha Purnima 2023 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Rangoli Ideas and Patterns To Brighten Up Your House on Buddha Jayanti (Watch Videos).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sculpture of Gautam Buddha

Greetings at the auspicious occasion of #buddhapurnima2023 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6OKkeGp6M3 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)