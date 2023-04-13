Another instance of lightning falling over the coconut tree surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a similar view was seen in Pune, and now, it is in Indore. It is quite strange to learn that coconut trees attract lightning. Sparkling, gleaming and standing firm amidst the strong winds, the coconut tree became an excellent centre of attraction for the people in the area and of course, it is now viral. Pune: Coconut Tree Turns Into Ball of Fire After Lightning Strike, Video Goes Viral.

Lightening Fall Upon Coconut Tree

#indore #MadhyaPradesh When lightning fell on a coconut tree in Indore. The coconut fruits burst like firecrackers and the leaves lit up like sparklers. pic.twitter.com/PsQzpYcykT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 13, 2023

