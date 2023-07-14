A tornado hit the South Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13. It caused massive damage to the area affecting around 125 homes and caused power outages in more than 1500 homes. The Ottawa Police Chief stated that there had been only one minorly injured person after the event. The short-lived yet devastating tornado caused much panic among people. Residents of the area shared photos and videos of the tornado on social media. US: Tornado Hits Chicago, Flights Canceled.

Tornado in Ottawa Video

Barrhaven Tornado Video

Tornado in Barrhaven

Tornado Caused Destruction in Barrhaven, Ottawa

Tornado was ripping away roofs in #barrhaven #ottawa. Hope everyone is doing okay! pic.twitter.com/zLAtVQ21N6 — Aman (@AmanWhoScripts) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)