The National Weather Service has issued the first tornado warning of 2025 for Tehama County, California after a confirmed tornado was captured on a fire webcam. The tornado was observed making multiple touchdowns before lifting back into the sky. This warning came amid a winter storm alert for the area, which also included the possibility of quarter-sized hail and snow within the tornado warning zone. The warning has since expired, but the rare occurrence highlights the severe weather affecting the region. Residents were urged to stay alert as weather conditions rapidly changed, with emergency services monitoring the situation closely. US Winter Storm: Millions Under Threat As Tornadoes and Blizzards Hit America, Weather Warning Issued For These States.

Confirmed Tornado Was Captured on a Fire Webcam

Tornado Warning in effect through 6 PM PST, includes the cities of Shingletown, Manton and Paynes Creek with quarter size hail. Take shelter now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cYkAJLahFw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 4, 2025

