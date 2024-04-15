In a recently surfaced video, a fuel station employee was caught on camera emptying petrol in a bucket and rigging the fuel meter in Telangana’s Warangal. According to the post shared by journalist Surya Reddy, Customers are often scammed by petrol pump attendants who dispense lower quantities of fuel by rigging meters. Such scams have reportedly increased in several places in the state over the last several years. Video: Suspecting Petrol Fraud, Fuel Station Vandalised, Manager Thrashed in UP's Siddharthnagar.

Cheating at Petrol Pump in Telangana

#Cheating at #PetrolPumps have increased across #Telangana from several years and #Hyderabad is no exception. Customers are often scammed by #FuelStation attendants who dispense lower quantities of #fuel by #rigged meters is another mode of #fraud This video is from #Warangal. pic.twitter.com/rtdv5XJIxi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 14, 2024

