A heartbreaking incident from Ningbo, China, has gone viral after a 37-year-old father died while teaching his young daughter how to dive. The tragedy occurred on October 18, when the man demonstrated a dive in a pool only 1.1 meters deep. As he plunged headfirst, he struck the pool’s floor, fracturing his cervical spine and becoming instantly paralyzed. Shockingly, his body floated motionless for nearly 16 minutes before others realised something was wrong and pulled him out. The father was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries five days later. Authorities later confirmed that the pool was far too shallow for diving and issued a warning urging parents to ensure water safety, especially around children. The devastating video has since gone viral. China: 103-Year-Old Woman Dies After 80 Years of Waiting for Missing Husband; Family Vows to Continue Search.

Tragic Video From China Shows Father Die While Teaching Daughter to Dive in Shallow Pool

Man in China breaks neck & dies while teaching daughter to dive in 1.1m pool The man, who was a physical education teacher, succumbed to his injuries about 5 days later. pic.twitter.com/FlVnfk1cCk — MustShareNews (@MustShareNews) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Must Share News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)