Singer Chinmayi Sripada who is known to be vocal and also the one who stirred the #MeToo movement has now addressed a huge concern on social media. In her latest Twitter post, she mentioned about the sexual harassment faced by lady teachers in educational institutions. That's not it, as proof she also shared a few screengrabs of the derogatory texts the teachers received from the students. Now, this has become a hot topic of discussion online where netizens are fumed. Check it out.

Chinmayi Sripaada's Post:

There's More:

Netizens React:

Ummm

Indeed!

Yes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)