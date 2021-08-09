Singer Chinmayi Sripada who is known to be vocal and also the one who stirred the #MeToo movement has now addressed a huge concern on social media. In her latest Twitter post, she mentioned about the sexual harassment faced by lady teachers in educational institutions. That's not it, as proof she also shared a few screengrabs of the derogatory texts the teachers received from the students. Now, this has become a hot topic of discussion online where netizens are fumed. Check it out.

Chinmayi Sripaada's Post:

It started with this post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/IK9fRPHhig — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

There's More:

Why would 8th standard boys think it is OK to behave like this to a field nutritionist? pic.twitter.com/0qD2eVnQr5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

Netizens React:

Startling/shocking!! We had such wonderful Profs, all male teaching staff and were so helpful during our thesis research and submission!! ) of course not the same college). No space is safe enuf for women!! — Priya (@prikoushik) August 8, 2021

Ummm

In kaly yug these things happen. In kaly yug people who should be at the top are at the bottom.and and Visa versa. — s rajen menon (@checken) August 8, 2021

Indeed!

Each of these institutions are in violation of constitutional #Equality and the #SexualHarassment law. They need to be called out on that by women faculty and students with unrelenting pressure. Galvanize support- that's what university teaches us. Calling it out! — Naina Kapur (@NainaK) August 8, 2021

Yes

So pathetic...disturbing ..these are gonna be pillars of india in future..my foot..its so evident and we cannot deny that now a days young minds are so corrupted for sex ....cheap craps..olden days people believed in god ..believed existence of god...scared of maybe punished.... — Saravanakumar Arumugam (@SARAVAN38004180) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)