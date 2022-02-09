On Chocolate Day while some lovebirds resorted to sharing pictures of delicious chocolates and romantic texts with their partner, single people took the route of dishing out memes and puns on the third day of Valentine's week. Chocolate day makes your bond special with that one thing that's sweeter than love - chocolates. Have a look at some of the painfully funny memes, jokes, and puns by single netizens, below: Chocolate Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Chocolate Day and Valentine’s Day With WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings & Quotes.

Take A Look:

#ChocolateDay When the Memna is fan of Bakra Le Memni be like.. pic.twitter.com/HLgVI2soXA — PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 9, 2022

Chocolate Day 2022 Memes

#ChocolateDay Friend- tum to single ho fir ye chocolate kiske liye? Me- pic.twitter.com/qNCxmX98Vb — Mohammad Meraz Aalam Shah (@imerazzz) February 8, 2022

True That!

9th February Scenes

On #ChocolateDay When she ask for chocolate Me : pic.twitter.com/rJAlzUHyio — ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 9, 2022

Lol! Now What?

Is It, Girls?

Dairy Milk On Demand!

