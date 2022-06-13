Christina Aguilera had a little frenzy performance on the evening of the LA Pride concert. The singer gave a raunchy performance wearing a body-tight neon green and black outfit with a sparkly green strap-on. The superstar headlined the Pride event at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Netizens shared the pictures and videos of her wild costume on Twitter, and it's been making rounds. Christina Aguilera Doesn't Want to Influence Her Kids Too Much.

Watch Video:

🎥 | Another clip of Kim Petras and Christina Aguilera performing 'Slut Pop' track "XXX" together during Xtina’s #LAPride set. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TjRSjMD9u6 — KIM PETRAS UPDATES (@kimpetrasupdate) June 12, 2022

Christina Aguilera At LA Pride 2022

What Say About Her Costume?

Christina Aguilera taking the stage at LA Pride. @xtinapic.twitter.com/ysoftZur4e — Supersonic Rocket🚀 (@LegionXtina) June 12, 2022

Christina Aguilera Wearing A Strap-On!

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on at Pride is gay rights. pic.twitter.com/KlE5VjNe4S — . (@Yoshirox10) June 12, 2022

Christina Aguilera Puts On Very Racy Display

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on for a pride performance? Yeah she’s a top five pop girl! pic.twitter.com/Smo612danx — patrick (@VapidTroll) June 12, 2022

