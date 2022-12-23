If you’re keeping track of some Christmas disasters, we have one more. A California man’s post went viral after accidentally printing his neighbour’s dental X-rays on 90 Christmas cards! He claims that it was just because of a wrong button press that led him to select the photo, which is now etched all over his designer cards. To add to the hilarity of the situation, Dan White even wrote: “Merry Christmas: The Whites” in the caption, which the internet is absolutely loving! View these viral images here. Man Becomes a Christmas Tree; Breaks Record Title for Most Beard Baubles by Attaching 710 Wearable Multi-Coloured Holiday Ornaments (Watch Video).

View The Post Here

I made epic mistake printing my family Christmas cards — now I'm stuck with 90 https://t.co/0a09XO9pYA pic.twitter.com/ESwM3nEV5f — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2022

