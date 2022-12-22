It’s time to immerse in the Christmas spirit fully, and for some of us, it means decorating parts of our bodies too. Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, USA, has found a way to become a serial record-breaker every Christmas by turning his beard into a Christmas tree. He broke his own world record on December 2, 2022, by attaching 710 wearable multi-coloured holiday ornaments to his beard and achieving the title for the most beard baubles in a beard. He first broke the record in 2019 with 302 baubles and kept breaking it every year. Watch this video of him below. Christmas Tree Made of Beer Cans! Reddit Users Make 8-Tier Tree Entirely of 182 Empty Cans To Save Up on Buying a Real One (View Pic).

