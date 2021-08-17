Clarissa Ward, the Chief International Correspondent of CNN, has denied that she started wearing a head scarf after the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan. In a tweet, Clarissa Ward clarified that she would always wear head scarf in Kabul even when the Taliban were not in control. Her clarification came after two photos of her - one with headscarf and one without it - went viral.

Watch Clarissa report from the streets of Kabul, after the city was taken over by the Taliban:pic.twitter.com/o6gd9sy6IJ — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) August 16, 2021

This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark. pic.twitter.com/BmIRFFSdSE — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)