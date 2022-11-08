Through the power of artificial intelligence and virtual reality (VR), folks can meet their lost family and friends. Through VR, users can visit 3D models of the dead in virtual reality surroundings. An old video resurfaced on Twitter shows a mother getting reunited with her deceased little daughter. Reports say that Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation of Korea has created the ultimate VR environment for suffering families to bring their loved ones back to life. The viral clip shared on Twitter has amazed more than 95k views, leaving netizens teary-eyed. Tamil Nadu Couple Will Tie Knot In Metaverse, Reception Will Take Place in Virtual Quarter of Hogwarts Castle.

Here's The Original Video:

Testing of VR technology allowing you to meet deceased family/friends.🥹 Not sure I could do this!! 😭 Or would it bring some closure to people? ***WARNING this video might upset *** pic.twitter.com/FEh2SvvUip — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) November 7, 2022

So Heartbreaking!

VR tech allowing you to meet deceased family/friends.😱 pic.twitter.com/V3ms2Tsgm6 — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)