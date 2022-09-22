After three decades, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the best-infrared view of Neptune's ghostly-looking rings. The ice giant's rings are crystal clear visible in Webb's latest pictures which will surely mesmerize you. The image also shows Neptune's ethereal dust bands and moons. Seven of the 14 known moons of Neptune were also captured by Webb. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Shockingly Sharp Images of Galaxy.

Looks Incredible!

Hey Neptune. Did you ring? 👋 Webb’s latest image is the clearest look at Neptune's rings in 30+ years, and our first time seeing them in infrared light. Take in Webb's ghostly, ethereal views of the planet and its dust bands, rings and moons: https://t.co/Jd09henF1F #IAC2022 pic.twitter.com/17QNXj23ow — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

