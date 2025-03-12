The Dandi March, also known as the Salt March holds an unparalleled place in the annals of India’s independence movement, symbolising a nation’s collective fight against colonial oppression through peaceful resistance. On March 12, 1930, Gandhi and his followers began a historic 24-day, 390-kilometre march from Sabarmati Ashram to the coastal village of Dandi in Gujarat, challenging the British salt tax by producing salt from the sea. The Dandi March with its symbolic significance and far-reaching impact, united Indians from diverse backgrounds and sowed the seeds of a nonviolent revolution that would ultimately lead to India’s independence. The Dandi March reverberated far beyond India’s borders, becoming an iconic moment in the history of resistance against colonial powers. Here’s how the country is paying tribute to the historic movement that was a part of Indian independence on Dandi March Anniversary 2025. Dandi March Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters, Says ‘Mahatma Gandhi-Led March a Defining Chapter in India’s Freedom Struggle’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasar Bharati Archives (@pbarchives)

Photo Credits: @ShuklaRajiv/ X

Photo Credits: @MIB_India/ X

Photo Credits: @IndiaPostOffice/ X

Photo Credits: @sriramsrirangm/ X

Photo Credits: @DrJitendraSingh/ X

