Delhi received rainfall on May 6, bringing respite from the intense heatwave. Delhites on Friday took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the rains. With this, Delhi rains have changed the discourse of Twitter, which was earlier flooded with heatwave memes and jokes. The sudden downpour in the national capital has brought joy to the residents. Here are the best tweets on Delhi rains.

Rain in Rohini, Delhi:

Rain in Rohini Delhi again today pic.twitter.com/fVRrtZCuQr — Naveen Kumar (@senselessdoc70) May 6, 2022

Hahaha..:

Dilli walon ka liye Indra dev ka suprise gift !!! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/1ZkPxWJL48 — Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) May 6, 2022

Dilli Hai Feel Mein:

Delhi walon !!! Aaraha hai na feeling?#DelhiRains — Khodke (@ritwikkhodke) May 6, 2022

Check It Out:

Raining again in Delhi in month of May 😲😲#DelhiRains — Gaurav Lamba ✨ 🇮🇳 #MI💙 (@Gauravl28031995) May 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)