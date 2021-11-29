After seven years of courtship, famous Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee got married to girlfriend Juli Ibr at Belvedere Palace in Vienna, Austria, on November 24. Rathee who is popular for his explanatory news video and political commentary has 6.29 million subscribers on his Youtube Channel. Born in Haryana and currently living in Germany, Dhruv met Juli in 2014, the same year his YouTube channel was started. The newly married took to social media to share a few glimpses from their intimate wedding.

Here Come The Newlyweds:

Some of our wedding pics.. Dhruv x Juli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JcPmWNHJGI — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) November 26, 2021

The Couple Got Married In A Majestic Palace In Vienna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Rathee (@dhruvrathee)

