Dhruv Rathee, an Indian YouTuber, shared a post on January 14, 2025. The post featured an image containing screenshots of multiple tweets from different X user accounts. As per the image shared by Rathee, around all tweets shared identical text and images. As per the post, almost all tweets read, “ In Switzerland, 1 in 7 adults is a millionaire. This is 5 times more than in the US. So, I wanted to learn their wealth-building habits. Here are 7 ways the Swiss approach money to become richer than you.” The image shared by Dhruv Rathee with different X accounts used almost similar images, which feature similar landscapes, mansions, and sports cars. Rathee said, "Elon Musk has destroyed Twitter. Too many copy paste posts everywhere, just for engagement farming." An X user reacted to the post and said, " Elon Musk has destroyed Twitter. This is a clear 'No'." The X users also pointed out that it happens on all apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook and urged to do something to stop this. ‘That Would Be Great’: Elon Musk Agrees to Idea of Mark Zuckerberg Releasing ‘Facebook Files’ Exposing US Government’s Conversation About COVID, Vaccine.

Dhruv Rathee Says ‘Elon Musk Has Destroyed Twitter’

Elon Musk has destroyed Twitter. Too many copy paste posts everywhere, just for engagement farming. pic.twitter.com/hmn65UhrBq — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 14, 2025

X User Says “Elon Musk Has Destroyed Twitter. This Is a Clear ‘No’"

"Elon Musk has destroyed Twitter." - This is a clear 'No'.@elonmusk brought and reorganised 'Twitter' to establish 'X', which was previously working similar to Facebook or YouTube X is seeing unprecedented global expansion, many accounts are being removed due to copying or… — Ashwini Roopesh (@AshwiniRoopesh) January 14, 2025

X User Says, ‘It Happens on All Apps Like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook’

this happens on all apps like Instagram tiktok and Facebook — Cyber (@mydogeee) January 14, 2025

X User Says ‘X Needs To Do Something To Stop This’

X needs to do something to stop this — Shushant Lakhyani (@shushant_l) January 14, 2025

