July 1, 2021, marks the 60th birth anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales or as she is fondly remembered as The People's Princess. On this memorable occasion, here's a bunch of emphatic yet loving, inspirational yet passionate quotes by Princess Diana to remember her rich legacy. There are also iconic images of the late royal who touched upon everyone's heart with her kindness, her beauty and more importantly, her ability to feel for others' pain.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

Only Do What Your Heart Tells You.

Hugs Can Do Great Amounts of Good – Especially for Children.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

If You Find Someone You Love in Your Life, Then Hang On to That Love.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

I Like To Be a Free Spirit. Some Don’t Like That, but That’s the Way I Am.

I Don’t Go by the Rule Book… I Lead From the Heart, Not the Head.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

You Can’t Comfort the Afflicted With Afflicting the Comfortable.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

Family Is the Most Important Thing in the World.

The Kindness and Affection From the Public Have Carried Me Through Some of the Most Difficult Periods, and Always Your Love and Affection Have Eased the Journey.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

I’d Like To Be a Queen in People’s Hearts but I Don’t See Myself Being Queen of This Country.

Princess Diana (Photo Credits: File Image)

I Want To Walk Into a Room, Be It a Hospital for the Dying or a Hospital for the Sick Children, and Feel That I Am Needed. I Want To Do, Not Just To Be.

