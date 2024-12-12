US President-elect Donald Trump has been chosen as TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2024. A picture showing former US president Donald Trump as TIME's Person of the Year has also surfaced online. Notably, Donald Trump is TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for the 24th year of the 21st century. It must be noted that Trump was also Time's Person of the Year in 2016 when he was first elected to the White House. This year, Donald Trump was listed as a finalist alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, X owner Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Mark Zuckerberg Donates USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund for More Active Role Likely To Shape Tech Policy: Reports.

Donald Trump Chosen as TIME Magazine's Person of the Year

Donald Trump chosen as TIME'S Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/g8kObnXkIZ — BNO News (@BNONews) December 12, 2024

Trump Picked as TIME's Person of the Year

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3 — TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)