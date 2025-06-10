In a shocking incident, a doctor from Bihar's Siwan, identified as Kanchan Kumari, who claims to be a gynecologist, was seen performing a cesarean section in what appeared to be a cluttered storage room, without following basic medical safety protocols. A video from the scene, allegedly filmed by a family member during the procedure, shows Dr Kanchan Kumari performing a C-Section without a surgical mask or cap, surrounded by several onlookers, allegedly family members of the patient, in regular clothing. Neither the staff nor the attendees were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and the environment lacked any semblance of sterilisation or infection control. The video has received the wrath of netizens. "This incident highlights the dangers of unqualified "Jhola Chaap" doctors and demands urgent legal action to protect lives and uphold healthcare standards. Authorities must investigate, suspend her practice, and ensure accountability to prevent such negligence from recurring," one user wrote. Faridabad Shocker: MBBS Doctor Impersonates Cardiologist Using Stolen Identity, Performs Over 50 Heart Surgeries at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Haryana; Case Registered.

