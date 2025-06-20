Ahead of the International Yoga Day 2025 on June 21, a heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a stray dog joining National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for a special yoga session in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, the stray dog trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) emerged as the surprise star of a special Yoga session which was held ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day, at the campus of the 13th Battalion at Sui, Udhampur. It is learnt that the stray dog was adopted and trained by NDRF staff for a period of two years and is now a regular at their yoga session. The viral clip shows the stray dog performing yoga asanas as it joins NDRF personnel for the special Yoga session in Udhampur. International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua (See Pics).

Stray Dog Joins NDRF Personnel for Yoga Session in Udhampur

#WATCH | J&K | A dog trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) emerges as the surprise star of a special Yoga session held, ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day, at the campus of the 13th Battalion at Sui, Udhampur today The dog was adopted and trained by NDRF… pic.twitter.com/HSvJOx89vV — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

