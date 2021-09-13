American rapper Doja Cat had an eventful time at MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 on Sunday night. She won a couple of awards, MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration and MTV Video Music Award for Best Art Direction. She performed to leave the audience and her fans stunned. She also shaded quite a few celebrities like Kanye West, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and so on. However, it was her choice of wacky outfits that got everyone talking. After all, Doja wore a chair as a hat and later used her head accessory to sit on it! The “Kiss Me More” rapper also wore outfits like the worm dress, a chicken-feet dress, among many. Doja Cat Wears Chair As Hat at VMAs 2021! See How Netizens Reacted to American Rapper’s Wacky Look (View Photos).

Doja herself claimed to be looking like a worm and loving it. “I look like a worm. That’s dope. I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award,” the singer said. “Anyway, I love you. Thank you, VMAs! Thank you, MTV!”

Doja Cat in 'Worm Dress'

Struggle Is Real

.@DojaCat struggling to walk in her worm outfit at the 2021 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/6IoGB85Gw9 — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) September 13, 2021

Bring Your Own Furniture

HAHHAHA

A Look At Doja Cat's Style File

can we talk about all the art doja cat brought to the vmas… she treated it like it was the met gala pic.twitter.com/6UyOgKGwy5 — mae (@dojas420) September 13, 2021

There She Said It

Wow, Just Wow

What is She Doing Up There

OMG OMG NICKIS AT THE VMAS WITH DOJA CAT? pic.twitter.com/yhaeaCManP — 𝙎𝘼𝙈 💘 (@NICKIZADDY) September 13, 2021

Which One's Your Favourite?

What is your favorite look from @DojaCat at the VMA’s? pic.twitter.com/6oXb5FKfTk — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 13, 2021

Period

doja cat on vmas, THIS is the tweet pic.twitter.com/NPvozOUweH — Fℓávια 🪐 (@billiemyl0vee) September 13, 2021

