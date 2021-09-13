Doja Cat, the American rapper, made a sensational appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 on Monday in a series of wacky ensembles. However, it was Doja Cat's upside-down chair hat that left everyone in the audience and online stumped. She appeared on stage while performing her beats and topped things off with a red chair hat, which she later used as an actual seat as well. In no time, netizens started reacting to her wacky looks at the VMAs. Megan Fox Stuns in Nakedest Dress With Beau Machine Gun Kelly by the Side on VMAs Red Carpet 2021, View Gorgeous Pics.

Doja Cat Wears a Chair on Her Head!

.@DojaCat wears a chair on her head at the 2021 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/LWLcBTAXdJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

For Real?

Did I just see Doja Cat with a chair hat on her head? WTH — Mizdimples💜 (@mbwaukegan) September 13, 2021

Fashion or Comfort?

Doja Cat took that chair hat off and sat on it #VMAs #VMAs2021 pic.twitter.com/Mopo6lkKWb — Jazz Johnson (@JazzJohnson10) September 13, 2021

This is Hilarious!

Doja Cat is hilarious. A hat/chair on her head. 😂. #VMAs — Fiery Rose🔥 (@roseysweetus) September 13, 2021

What An Idea?

@DojaCat What in the entire fuck a chair hat ??? Who told you to wear this?? 🤔🤔🤔#VMAs pic.twitter.com/rUAgZ2m9C9 — Queen Vlogzz By Kali (@Kali_Treasure) September 13, 2021

Doja Cat Wanting People People to Have Seat While She Wears It?

Not @DojaCat telling everyone to take a seat while wearing a chair as a hat 🎩🪑 pic.twitter.com/bcLSJiwZsq — Javier Ortiz (@JavierOrtizNY) September 13, 2021

