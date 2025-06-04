Speculation are abuzz on social media after a massive oarfish washed ashore on Ocean Beach near Strahan in Australia's Tasmania. The rare fish often dubbed the "doomsday fish" was spotted by a local Sybil Robertson during her beach walk on Monday, June 2. Estimated to be about three metres long, is a deep-sea creature known to be the harbinger of disaster. As per a Japanese folklore appearance of oarfish near shorelines signifies impending natural disasters, particularly earthquakes and tsunamis. ‘Doomsday Fish’ in Tamil Nadu: Fishermen Catch Rare Oarfish, Video Goes Viral.

‘Doomsday’ Fish in Australia:

Huge ‘Doomsday’ oarfish washes up on Tasmania’s coast A rare deep-sea creature — long considered a harbinger of disaster in legend — found ashore. Even this juvenile hints at 400+ kg giants lurking below What’s rising from the deep? pic.twitter.com/Z5SUhns05V — RT (@RT_com) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)