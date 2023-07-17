Grandparents are indeed the most joyful people to be around. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, an elderly man is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's song "Koi Ladki Hai" from the popular Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai. The video was shared by a man named Vijay Kharote, who shares similar heartwarming videos of him dancing and lip-syncing. In the viral video, Vijay is seen joyfully dancing to the song while his peers watch and cheer in enthusiasm.'Kaanta Laga' in Mumbai Local Viral Video! Men Dance and Sing Popular Song, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Kharote (@kharotevijay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)