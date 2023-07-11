A group of passengers are seen singing and grooving to the popular Hindi song "Kaanta Laga" inside Mumbai's local train. A clip shared by a man named Kalpesh Rane on Instagram shows men singing the song "Kaanta Laga" while travelling. The men are seen joyfully singing and dancing to the catchy song. The sheer enthusiasm and zeal of the men in the video are making the video go viral. "I’m in Love with this generation [sic]," read the caption of the viral Instagram video. Two Men Scare Away Small Puppies While Walking On Road; Bigger Dog Takes Revenge, Hilarious Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kalpesh rane (@1998_roadrunner)

