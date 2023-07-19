A sub-adult elephant who was stuck in an open well was recently rescued by the staff of Champua Range. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of the incident on Twitter that took place in the Keonjhar district. The elephant is seen being rescued using a JCB. Towards the end, the video also shows the rescued elephant showing a gesture of gratitude towards the staff that helped him. "Beautiful. Kudos to the staff and elephants are amazing in every way [sic]," a user commented on the heart-touching video. Baby Elephant Rescue Video: SSB Personnel Save Elephant Calf Stranded in Swelling River, IFS Officer Salutes 'Real Life Heroes'.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Staff of Champua Range in Keonjhar district rescued this sub adult elephant from an open well. Expressing gratitude at the end🙏 pic.twitter.com/r9YxSQ4Okz — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 18, 2023

