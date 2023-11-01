Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday, November 1, took to social media to celebrate his pet dog's birthday. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk shared a picture of his pet dog Marvin's birthday. Sharing a photo of a cake along with a Tesla replica car and his pet dog Marvin, Elon Musk wrote, "Today is also Marvin's birthday." It must be noted that Elon Musk also runs Marvin, a dog-themed cryptocurrency project, which is inspired by his real-life Havanese puppy, Marvin. Elon Musk ‘Hires’ His Dog ‘Floki’ As New Twitter CEO.

Check Elon Musk's Tweet:

Today is also Marvin’s birthday pic.twitter.com/HWkb8RNvi8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

