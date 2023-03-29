After Bengaluru, people in Pune are worshipping Twitter CEO Elon Musk. People from 'Save Indian Family' have organised the activity of worshipping Elon Musk. People can be seen throwing flowers in his picture, putting tilak, doing aarti, among other praying rituals. They idolised Musk because they thought Twitter was the only place where they could express themselves freely. Elon Musk Puja in Bengaluru: Group of Male Activists Worship Tesla CEO for Purchasing Twitter; Watch Viral Video.

People in Pune Worshipping Elon Musk

Youngsters gathered in Pune to worship Twitter CEO @elonmusk Ppl of 'Save Indian Family' Said: Young people like us r falsely accused by women & file case against us. We don't get justice. Twitter is the only place where we can express ourselves freely, so we worship Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/qTmrxorKtH — زماں (@Delhiite_) March 28, 2023

