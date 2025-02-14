A fake form is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that all girls across India will be given INR 2 lakh under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme of the government. The claim states, 'In a form being distributed in the name of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, it is being claimed that INR 2 lakh will be given to all daughters'. A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) rubbished all the claims and said that the form that was being circulated in the name of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was a fake form. PIB cleared the air around the fake information and said that no such cash incentive was being given under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. Rashtrapati Bhavan To Host a Wedding for the First Time in History? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana Offering INR 2 Lakh to All Girls in India?

