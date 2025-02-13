Several news reports are claiming that the Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a wedding for the first time in history. As per reports, Rashtrapati Bhavan will be hosting CRPF officer Poonam Gupta's wedding for the first time in its history. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim was fake. PIB Fact Check team said that the President's estate has been the venue of several weddings since its inception. Vande Bharat Train Accident in Lucknow? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Instagram Video Post.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

It is being claimed in news reports that for the first time in history, Rashtrapati Bhavan will be hosting a wedding. #PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is Fake ▶️President's Estate has been the venue of several weddings since its inception. pic.twitter.com/nE4ZJ5CYMo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 12, 2025

