A piece of news claiming that people have received notices from BSNL which states that customer's KYC has been suspended by TRAI and that sim cards will get blocked within 24 hours is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the claims are fake. "BSNL never sends any such notices. Never share your personal & bank details with anyone," PIB said in its tweet. New COVID-19 Variant XXB Deadlier Than Other Variants? Government Alerts Public as Fake News, Misinformation Go Viral on Social Media.

BSNL Never Sends Any Such Notices:

People have received notices from BSNL claiming: ▪️ Customer's KYC has been suspended by @TRAI ▪️ Sim cards will get blocked within 24 hrs#PIBFactCheck ✔️These Claims are #Fake ✔️BSNL never sends any such notices ✔️Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/yx376C0ndE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)