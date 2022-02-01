Fake news is being spread regarding the reduction of Corporate Tax in the Union Budget 2022-23. The correct position is that AMT for co-op societies is being reduced to 15% from 18.5% to bring parity bet co-op societies & companies. Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted that this Corporate Tax reduction news is fake.

Here is the Tweet:

Fake news is being spread about reduction of Corporate tax in the Budget. #PIBFactCheck ▶️ Government has proposed to reduce the Alternate Minimum Tax rate for co-operative societies to 15% from the current 18.5%. pic.twitter.com/FVvUjU2zaD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 1, 2022

