A letter going viral on social media claims that a customer service representative will be appointed under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana". It is also claimed that a customer service representative will be appointed, and an honorarium of INR 28,500 will be given. The letter also states that a registration fee of INR 1,090 will have to be paid before the appointment. However, the alleged claim is false. According to a fact-check conducted by PIB, no such scheme is being run by the Narendra Modi-led government. Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Says It Is Fake.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

