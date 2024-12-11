State Bank of India (SBI) customers are being targeted by a fake message circulating on SMS and WhatsApp. The message claims to offer SBI rewards and asks users to download an APK file. On December 11, 2024, PIB Fact Check alerted the public about the fraud activity and warned that SBI never sends such links or files through SMS or WhatsApp. PIB Fact Check advises users never to download unknown files or click on suspicious links. Doing so may expose your personal data to scammers, so it is important to avoid such links and messages. Goods Train Reached Its Destination After 3 Years, 8 Months and 7 Days? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Fake Message Asking To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards

Beware ‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp ✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links 🔗https://t.co/AbVtZdQ490 pic.twitter.com/4ewOM0R5R5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)