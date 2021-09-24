New Delhi, September 24: An editor of a weekly paper, Hitesh Shankar, on Thursday claimed that a temple was demolished in Muslim-dominated Noor Nagar in Delhi. The Delhi police termed Shankar's claim as fake news. DCP South East Delhi said the property belongs to a member of the Hindu community who himself was dismantling or clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple. The temple remained untouched.

Local Police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu Community who himself was dismantling/ clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused and it is intact. https://t.co/DyowGvgi33 — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) September 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)