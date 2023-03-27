A video made by a YouTube channel named "India Update" claiming that electronic voting machines have been banned for 20 years is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim is fake. In its post, PIB requested people to share suspicious information related to the Government of India with them. Government Giving Sewing Machines and Rs 9,000 to Women Under PM Free Sewing Machine Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'VK Hindi World' YouTube Channel.

Electronic Voting Machines Banned for 20 Years?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)