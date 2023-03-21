A video by a YouTube channel named "VK Hindi World" has claimed that women will be getting free sewing machines under the PM Free Sewing Machine Scheme. Besides, the YouTube video by the "VK Hindi World" channel has also claimed that women will also receive Rs 9,000 in their bank accounts under the same scheme. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the claim is fake. "No such scheme is being run by the Government of India," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023'? Fake Notice Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

No Such Scheme Is Being Run by the Government of India

"VK Hindi World" नामक एक यूट्यूब चैनल की एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि पीएम फ्री सिलाई मशीन योजना के तहत महिलाओं को मुफ्त में सिलाई मशीन और उनके बैंक खाते में ₹9,000 मिल रहे हैं #PIBFactCheck ◼️यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है ◼️भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही है pic.twitter.com/4VXpSMAOvv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 21, 2023

