A message with a link claiming to offer a benefit of Rs 32,849 in the name of the Ministry of Finance is going viral on social media. The message claims to provide a benefit of Rs 32,849 in the name of the Ministry of Finance as an aid to the poor class. The viral message is also seeking the recipient's details to receive the benefit. However, it must be noted that the message is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the viral message is fake. PIB said that the Finance Minister has not announced any such benefit. Everything in India To Be Closed for 10 Days? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

This Message Is Fake, Says PIB

A message with a link claims to offer a benefit of ₹32,849 in the name of the Ministry of Finance as an aid to the poor class and is further seeking the recipient's personal details.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This message is FAKE ▶️No such benefit is announced by @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/5DQGcSgNIj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)