An approval letter claiming to grant a loan of Rs 1,00,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana on payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges are going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the viral letter going viral on the internet is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the latter is fake. PIB also said that the Ministry of Finance has not issued this letter. It also shared a link to read frequently asked questions about the Mudra loan scheme. Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana: 38.58 Crore Loans Extended Since Inception of PMMY.

This Letter Is Fake

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹1,00,000 under the 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 on payment of ₹1,750 as loan agreement charges#PIBFactCheck ◾️This letter is #Fake ◾️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter Read more: 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/dpykhOGhmP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)